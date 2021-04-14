As we told you earlier, Vice President Kamala Harris wanted to make it clear for reporters that she’s not in charge of handling what’s happening at the border, but rather finding the “root causes”:

Kamala Harris makes it clear to reporters she is NOT in charge of the border and does not have plans to visit: “The President has asked Sec. Mayorkas to address what is going on at the border… I have been asked to address the root causes.” — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 14, 2021

Wow! Real Clear Politics’ Tom Bevan joins those who remember when the goings-on at the border were way higher on Harris’ list of priorities:

She'll get to it eventually. In the meantime, let's hop in the time machine and head all the way back to 2019….. https://t.co/jM3My2ZxEe — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) April 14, 2021

Keep in mind the problem is much worse now (because Biden basically sent out invitations last year), but this is how Harris was addressing it just one to two years ago:

Here she is on June 28, 2019.https://t.co/b4MSL03QTQ — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) April 14, 2021

And again on July 31, 2019. https://t.co/e0i0dOo7hW — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) April 14, 2021

This is from July 9, 2019. https://t.co/1VxqzxpxOU — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) April 14, 2021

And just like that, Biden and Harris (and other Dems) don’t want to draw any attention to the border. What happened?

