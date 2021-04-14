As we told you earlier, Vice President Kamala Harris wanted to make it clear for reporters that she’s not in charge of handling what’s happening at the border, but rather finding the “root causes”:

Wow! Real Clear Politics’ Tom Bevan joins those who remember when the goings-on at the border were way higher on Harris’ list of priorities:

Keep in mind the problem is much worse now (because Biden basically sent out invitations last year), but this is how Harris was addressing it just one to two years ago:

And just like that, Biden and Harris (and other Dems) don’t want to draw any attention to the border. What happened?

