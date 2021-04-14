The top four talking points among Democrats lately are climate change, income inequality, gun control and defunding the police. On the latter issue, earlier this week Rep. Rashida Tlaib called for “no more policing.” Then of course there’s John Kerry leading the charge as “climate czar” in the Biden administration. The list goes on.

John Hayward summed it all up best this way:

"Gun control!" they demand from behind their armed guards. "Abolish the police!" they shout from behind military security forces. "Income inequality!" they scream from their multiple mansions. "Climate change!" they wail from their private jets. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 14, 2021

There’s been a collision at the corner of Irony and Hypocrisy!

