A headline from Vanity Fair was shared this week that sparked this response:

This👏🏻can👏🏻not👏🏻be👏🏻real👏🏻 — Patty Girl 🍀 😉 (@PerspicaciousXY) April 13, 2021

Well, satire being dead and buried, that leaves the likely possibility that it IS real:

It’s totally real! 😂 — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) April 13, 2021

Yep:

Self awareness… How does it work? pic.twitter.com/FtKPX78dsR — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) April 13, 2021

Yikes!

Wow — the Babylon Bee couldn’t have done that any better.

If you know anything about Hunter Biden, you will get the irony here. https://t.co/6cLZx27WKS — TylerCybulski (@tyler_cybulski) April 10, 2021

Bwahahahaha! This can’t be for real. — MaryAnnLand (@maglgov) April 13, 2021

Is The Onion now running Vanity Fair? — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) April 13, 2021

Absolutely hilarious.

.@VanityFair :Trump DID NOT build his org/wealth as a politician, however, AS A POLITICIAN, Biden got Hunter a job w/Ukrainian gas company & 10% of an investment fund controlled by Chinese state-owned entities, you dimwits! #NiceTry @DonaldJTrumpJr @EricTrump https://t.co/4wBOYMxr4U pic.twitter.com/St3y8jJiLG — It’s Just Jenn (@JennJacques) April 14, 2021

Vanity Fair will no doubt choose to avoid connecting the obvious dots.