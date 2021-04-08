Joe Biden and other Democrats campaigned on getting the U.S. back into their beloved Iran nuclear deal, which is exactly what the president intends to do — and then some:

BREAKING: Biden administration to lift sanctions on Iran – Reuters — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 8, 2021

U.S. prepared to lift sanctions inconsistent with Iran nuclear deal https://t.co/h1P0E0UeYi pic.twitter.com/3LHbWNFid6 — Reuters (@Reuters) April 7, 2021

Nikki Haley and Ben Shapiro were among those highlighting the Biden administration’s “priorities”:

Biden wants to give the green light for American companies to invest in Iran… the world's largest state sponsor of terrorism. Yet, he's telling them to boycott Georgia… Someone should remind him that he works FOR the American people.https://t.co/tnelMMhirv — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) April 7, 2021

According to the Biden administration, yes corporations should cut ties with Georgia over their voting law, but American dollars should go to a UN relief agency that funds Palestinian anti-Semitic indoctrination and terrorism, and we should absolutely make concessions to Iran. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 8, 2021

Maybe somebody should tell Biden that Iran has voter ID just to see what happens.

We’re back in the Obama years gang! https://t.co/b7fGkRG2th — Joseph Torres (@JTRocker99) April 8, 2021

It’s not being called “Obama’s third term” for nothing.