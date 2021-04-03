Before he entered the White House, Joe Biden was Barack Obama’s VP for eight years, and a member of Congress for over 35 years before that. According to Nancy Pelosi, Biden’s finally ready to make his move to deliver “equity,” whatever she means by that:

Speaker Pelosi: "Under this president, I think we will see transformation because it will be predicated on equity, not trickle down." pic.twitter.com/c4d7DPEnBw — The Hill (@thehill) April 3, 2021

According to Open Secrets, Pelosi and her husband are worth well in excess of $100 million. Additionally, San Francisco, part of which Pelosi represents, has a big problem with homelessness. She’s been in Congress over 30 years but, like Biden, just now sees an opportunity to deliver some “equity”? The problems in San Franciso ARE the result of Democrat progressives delivering “equity.”

Equity is a poorly defined ambiguous term used the woke to justify they're neo-racism. Basically give people other peoples money based on identity politics. — Just end it already. (@doo_lobster) April 3, 2021

What does that mean — Sentinel (@3Sentinel4) April 3, 2021

Typical word salad from the likes of Pelosi.