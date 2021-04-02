At yesterday’s White House briefing, press secretary Jen Psaki ran with the Democrat talking points on Georgia’s election law that even some fact-checkers have been unable to help spin their way out of. In spite of the claims being BS, Psaki was back at it today:

More lying from Jen Psaki about the Georgia voting law: "It should be easier and not harder to vote. [President Biden] believes that making it a criminal act to deliver water to people waiting in line is not picking it easier." And CBS's Nancy Cordes said nothing to fact-check. pic.twitter.com/lMNJQ1xzaD — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 2, 2021

Psaki was also asked about Biden saying he’d support moving the MLB All-Star game out of Atlanta but nothing about the Olympics in Beijing:

.@RealClearNews's @PhilipWegmann asks Jen Psaki if the Biden White House is so adamant about having MLB move its All-Star Game from Georgia because of the voting law, why aren't they calling for a boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing?! Psaki did NOT like this question. pic.twitter.com/1GbTxRsmhC — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 2, 2021

Does she ever actually answer a question? The amount of dodging is unbelievable!

Don’t burden the Biden admin with the facts.