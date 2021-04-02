President Biden spoke today after the release of the latest jobs report, which shows that over 900,000 jobs returned in March. Naturally, Biden pitched his so-called “infrastructure plan” that is heavy on “green” funding and other pork while being light on infrastructure.

At the conclusion of Biden’s remarks, he was asked if raising taxes will weigh down an economy trying to recover coming out of a pandemic and Democrat shutdowns. His answer was not unexpected:

"Raising taxes will not slow the economy," replies @POTUS to a reporter's question. pic.twitter.com/UAV9VZE6i9 — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) April 2, 2021

Biden: "Raising taxes, the studies show, will not slow the economy at all. Asking corporate American just to pay their fair share will not slow the economy at all. It will make the economy function better and will create more energy." — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) April 2, 2021

Also raising taxes will somehow “create more energy.” Biden didn’t elaborate:

DELUSIONAL Biden claims raising taxes will “make the economy function better” & will “create more energy”. 🧐 pic.twitter.com/fTO8t1Yb12 — 🇺🇸Maggie VandenBerghe🇺🇸 (@FogCityMidge) April 2, 2021

Oooo-kayyy.

The same ole tax and spend line… Personally I'm getting tired of owing myself money. — TheSplitz (@SplitzRock) April 2, 2021

But according to Pete Buttigieg, it’ll “pay for itself” just like magic!

The next questions will be "How?" And then watch him stumble. — 🇺🇲Jonathan Pratt🇺🇸 (@pratt_jonathan) April 2, 2021

And that’s why Biden never risks a “next question” and exits the room.

Why are you raising taxes and also saying most Americans are out of work. Seems counter productive https://t.co/cnwbxfx0DY — chrisdolmeth (@JStarlings) April 2, 2021

Unreal.