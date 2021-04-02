President Biden spoke today after the release of the latest jobs report, which shows that over 900,000 jobs returned in March. Naturally, Biden pitched his so-called “infrastructure plan” that is heavy on “green” funding and other pork while being light on infrastructure.
At the conclusion of Biden’s remarks, he was asked if raising taxes will weigh down an economy trying to recover coming out of a pandemic and Democrat shutdowns. His answer was not unexpected:
"Raising taxes will not slow the economy," replies @POTUS to a reporter's question. pic.twitter.com/UAV9VZE6i9
— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) April 2, 2021
Biden: "Raising taxes, the studies show, will not slow the economy at all. Asking corporate American just to pay their fair share will not slow the economy at all. It will make the economy function better and will create more energy."
— Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) April 2, 2021
Also raising taxes will somehow “create more energy.” Biden didn’t elaborate:
DELUSIONAL Biden claims raising taxes will “make the economy function better” & will “create more energy”. 🧐 pic.twitter.com/fTO8t1Yb12
— 🇺🇸Maggie VandenBerghe🇺🇸 (@FogCityMidge) April 2, 2021
Oooo-kayyy.
The same ole tax and spend line… Personally I'm getting tired of owing myself money.
— TheSplitz (@SplitzRock) April 2, 2021
But according to Pete Buttigieg, it’ll “pay for itself” just like magic!
The next questions will be "How?" And then watch him stumble.
— 🇺🇲Jonathan Pratt🇺🇸 (@pratt_jonathan) April 2, 2021
And that’s why Biden never risks a “next question” and exits the room.
Yes, it wouldhttps://t.co/t6ogwEm7tA https://t.co/PEfTUsRdEA pic.twitter.com/Euqn4C6IXI
— Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) April 2, 2021
Different Day. Same Stupidity. https://t.co/iYVOWZjZxj
— Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) April 2, 2021
Might want to save this clip. @tomselliott https://t.co/elEK6AiCh6
— Bob Thomas (@liobserver) April 2, 2021
Why are you raising taxes and also saying most Americans are out of work. Seems counter productive https://t.co/cnwbxfx0DY
— chrisdolmeth (@JStarlings) April 2, 2021
Unreal.