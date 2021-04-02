President Biden spoke today after the release of the latest jobs report, which shows that over 900,000 jobs returned in March. Naturally, Biden pitched his so-called “infrastructure plan” that is heavy on “green” funding and other pork while being light on infrastructure.

At the conclusion of Biden’s remarks, he was asked if raising taxes will weigh down an economy trying to recover coming out of a pandemic and Democrat shutdowns. His answer was not unexpected:

Also raising taxes will somehow “create more energy.” Biden didn’t elaborate:

Trending

Oooo-kayyy.

But according to Pete Buttigieg, it’ll “pay for itself” just like magic!

And that’s why Biden never risks a “next question” and exits the room.

Unreal.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: infrastructureJobs planJoe Biden