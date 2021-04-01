Thursday was opening day for MLB teams around the country, and many had tight attendance restrictions. But the Texas Rangers were not among them, and President Biden reportedly had a problem with that:

Biden: Texas Rangers placing no limit on fans for home opener "not responsible" https://t.co/yAU9Hva9JV pic.twitter.com/9TjLc4t8Dr — The Hill (@thehill) April 1, 2021

Joe Biden Slams Texas Rangers For No Capacity Limit At Stadium, 'It's A Mistake' https://t.co/ooaogT8Rac — TMZ (@TMZ) April 1, 2021

Dana Loesch knows exactly how to spin this so Biden isn’t nearly as troubled:

It’s not a ballpark, it’s a detention facility for baseball fans, so it’s OK https://t.co/E0rwL1ESNB — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 1, 2021

HA! Now that’s how to use Democrat-approved “science” to alleviate the president’s fears.

And, it’s a peaceful protest. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) April 1, 2021

Hahahahahah!!!! Good one — Will. Power – dragon🔥🔥 truth bringer (@KIR_bigg50) April 1, 2021

By the way, if it helps the president feel any better, the Kansas City Royals beat the Rangers 14-10 in that game.