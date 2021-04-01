Thursday was opening day for MLB teams around the country, and many had tight attendance restrictions. But the Texas Rangers were not among them, and President Biden reportedly had a problem with that:

Dana Loesch knows exactly how to spin this so Biden isn’t nearly as troubled:

HA! Now that’s how to use Democrat-approved “science” to alleviate the president’s fears.

By the way, if it helps the president feel any better, the Kansas City Royals beat the Rangers 14-10 in that game.

