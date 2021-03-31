Almost two weeks ago, President Biden’s journey up the stairs of Air Force One made news after he stumbled three times:

President Joe Biden trips climbing the stairs to Air Force 1 pic.twitter.com/x8UD7q0a48 — The Hill (@thehill) March 19, 2021

In spite of those stumbles, Biden tackled the stairs again today on the way to Pittsburgh to pitch his multitrillion-dollar infrastructure plan. This time, however, somebody thought it would be a good idea to ramp up the degree of difficulty by having Biden make the climb in the rain while holding a bag in one hand and an umbrella in the other. He made it, but there was a moment of pause:

President Biden boards Air Force One en route to Pittsburgh

pic.twitter.com/LKooh1YMLJ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 31, 2021

It looks as if a repeat of last week was narrowly averted:

Almost fell again…. — jimtroth (@jimtroth) March 31, 2021

After the stumbling incident, seems unnecessary to amp the difficulty by having him walk up rain-slickened steps while carrying a bag and hoisting aloft an umbrella. And, yes, when he caught his toe on one step, I did gasp a little. https://t.co/4a6EmEU5st — Bryan S. Myrick (@BryanMyrick) March 31, 2021

After what happened the last time you’d think somebody might have suggested something else.

Lmao my heart did skip with that little trip — roundhead1776 (@roundhead1776) March 31, 2021

Tough to watch. Almost another tumble. — Aevoke (@Aevoke4) March 31, 2021

Almost tripped again at 12 seconds — Alex Reed (@adreed13) March 31, 2021

Whoever is telling Joe Biden that he should pretend stairs are not a serious risk should stop saying that. https://t.co/MZwXht0F20 — Joseph Ashby (@JosephAshbyShow) March 31, 2021

Is no one concerned that the leader of the free world cannot walk up stairs without tripping? https://t.co/3jzyNHrTFh — Sherry (@sherryande) March 31, 2021

The media only cared when it was Trump walking slowly down a ramp.