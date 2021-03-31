Almost two weeks ago, President Biden’s journey up the stairs of Air Force One made news after he stumbled three times:

In spite of those stumbles, Biden tackled the stairs again today on the way to Pittsburgh to pitch his multitrillion-dollar infrastructure plan. This time, however, somebody thought it would be a good idea to ramp up the degree of difficulty by having Biden make the climb in the rain while holding a bag in one hand and an umbrella in the other. He made it, but there was a moment of pause:

It looks as if a repeat of last week was narrowly averted:

After what happened the last time you’d think somebody might have suggested something else.

The media only cared when it was Trump walking slowly down a ramp.

