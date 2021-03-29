Earlier today, the CDC director shared her stark feelings of doom with America:

CDC director says ‘I’m scared’ and has ‘recurring feeling of impending doom’ from Covid-19 https://t.co/5D7eeTjSLm — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 29, 2021

And guess what, President Biden shares that sentiment:

President Biden says he "shares the sentiment" of CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky who said earlier today that she senses "impending doom" when it comes to coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/Kd7KEVZZgp — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 29, 2021

As a result, Biden called on states that dropped mask mandates to reinstate them:

POTUS Biden asks governors to reinstate mask mandates given climbing case numbers as well as death rates in some states — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 29, 2021

President Biden calls on governors and mayors to reinstate mask mandates if they've rescinded them. "Please, this is not politics," he says. "Reinstate the mandate." — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) March 29, 2021

Pres. Biden calls on governors who have ended mask mandates to re-instate them "Mask up. It's a patriotic duty It's the only way we ever get back to normal." — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) March 29, 2021

Biden's call for mask mandates comes as CDC director warns of "impending doom" pic.twitter.com/yFMVhSDLua — The Recount (@therecount) March 29, 2021

Biden not only said states to dropped mask mandates should reinstate them, but states should also halt reopening efforts:

Biden: States should stop their re-opening efforts pic.twitter.com/kM7fU8zkqx — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 29, 2021

Biden, looking tired and slurring his words, starts whispering at the end of remarks on Covid vaccines: "We have an obligation, a patriotic obligation. Washing your hands. Stay socially distanced. Wear a mask as recommended by the CDC." pic.twitter.com/7OUK63CXTw — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 29, 2021

“This is not politics”? LOL coming from Joe Biden.

Biden calls for every governor to reinstate their mask mandates. Good luck with that. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 29, 2021

Where the virus is currently worse is in states that have always had mask mandates.

Biden wears two masks. He was vaccinated months ago. He wants everyone to wear them even as data shows no correlation between mask-wearing and lowered cases. That's not called science, it's called being heavily invested in the mask industry. https://t.co/DsXKwSEbDk — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) March 29, 2021

I feel impending doom with illegal migrants pouring into our country. — Debbie (@Ddaniels715) March 29, 2021

Does this also apply to the thousands of people in close contact being kept at the border??? Asking for a friend. — McKinley Wheeley (@McKinleyWheeley) March 29, 2021

But THAT isn’t a “crisis,” according to Team Biden.

just in case you were wondering what build back better entails. It entails never leave home even with the vaccine and the government will give you money that is really your own tax dollars. Fun times https://t.co/3conIjXjsY — FloridaBuckeye21 (@BuckeyeChi5) March 29, 2021

And for many, the alarms the CDC and Biden admin keep sounding just aren’t adding up in a “science” kind of way:

States that have opened up have cases dropping https://t.co/GduJvtqW6H — Tomstrodamas (@Tommando33) March 29, 2021

Following the science except when the science is proving otherwise in TX, etc. — Steve Garron (@stevengarron1) March 29, 2021

Right?

Texas got rid of their COVID-19 restrictions about 18 days ago and their COVID numbers have been dropping. I don’t want to risk using too much logic because that tends to get people removed from Twitter, but I think that is an important fact to share. Draw your own conclusions. — Dr. David Samadi, MD (@drdavidsamadi) March 29, 2021

Which is, of course, literally an anti-science stance.https://t.co/uJxdqpWsOD — Jozy Mane (@JackBoxJoe) March 29, 2021

It sure seems like the Biden White House is more interested in control than the actual “science.”