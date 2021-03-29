Earlier today, the CDC director shared her stark feelings of doom with America:

And guess what, President Biden shares that sentiment:

As a result, Biden called on states that dropped mask mandates to reinstate them:

Biden not only said states to dropped mask mandates should reinstate them, but states should also halt reopening efforts:

“This is not politics”? LOL coming from Joe Biden.

Where the virus is currently worse is in states that have always had mask mandates.

But THAT isn’t a “crisis,” according to Team Biden.

And for many, the alarms the CDC and Biden admin keep sounding just aren’t adding up in a “science” kind of way:

Right?

It sure seems like the Biden White House is more interested in control than the actual “science.”

