Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has come out vehemently against vaccine passports:

Gov. Ron DeSantis said he would issue an executive order banning what he called “vaccination passports” in Florida https://t.co/DHUyb8Ejop pic.twitter.com/9Z6rkBQxVm — South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) March 29, 2021

DeSantis made those remarks after news that the Biden administration is considering the idea:

Several unnamed White House officials told The Washington Post that the Biden Administration is looking into the possibility of a national "vaccine passport" which would prove that a person has been vaccinated against the coronavirus. https://t.co/JaAyj9Odn3 #coronavirus #COVID19 — 8News WRIC Richmond (@8NEWS) March 29, 2021

But one tweet that’s getting plenty of attention right now is from Harry Litman, a former U.S. attorney who is now an L.A. Times columnist. Here’s his “pro-vaccine passports” take:

Vaccine passports are a good idea. Among other things, it will single out the still large contingent of people who refuse vaccines, who will be foreclosed from doing a lot of things their peers can do. That should help break the resistance down. — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) March 28, 2021

First of all, “break the resistance down”? Wow…

Not to dunk on this guy (ok… dunking a little bit) but I do kind of enjoy how we've gone from "RESIST" to "that should help break the resistance down" https://t.co/u1pBlRFAoM — PoliMath (@politicalmath) March 29, 2021

That was a fast pivot!

When you accidentally admit you wish the United States were more creepily authoritarian. https://t.co/U9zPW3iTF4 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 29, 2021

Oddly enough this rhetoric comes from the side that called Trump an authoritarian wannabe.

This situation is exposing a lot of people for who they truly are. https://t.co/pPTtCRKvzo — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) March 29, 2021

Oh, that much is certain.

Do you history at all, bro? — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) March 29, 2021

America’s communists are no different than communists have always been. https://t.co/5zOtyOkpjk — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 29, 2021

This sort of blind advocacy can be harmful. https://t.co/7WJ7dMbQl4 — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) March 29, 2021

This guy 👇👇👇👇👇 is a LAWyer. Oh, and a DEM. https://t.co/vVrP6uEB69 — Hot Water Frogs (@beyond_reasons) March 29, 2021

This is a very Hitler-ish take on vaccines. https://t.co/z572glLiZM — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) March 29, 2021

Nothing to see here. Just a deep state agent turned corporate press propagandist literally calling for a caste system in the USA. https://t.co/walFHzMAGs — Dave Smith (@ComicDaveSmith) March 29, 2021

The last time I checked we still have FREEDOM. LOL @ break the resistance down👌🏽 — Code of Vets ™ (@codeofvets) March 29, 2021

The most disturbing thing about what Harry said isn't what he actually said, but the fact that he is a former US Attorney and DOJ official and he still said it. No wonder the DOJ is such an overly politicized mess these days. Good grief. https://t.co/t2XpDFwLNU — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptical) March 29, 2021

I'll take … What a communist might say for 500 Alex. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) March 29, 2021

Here for the ratio. pic.twitter.com/toTfbRhntf — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) March 29, 2021

The Left has so thoroughly and completely abandoned the "my body, my choice" argument. And yet when this is all over, they'll pick up the bodily autonomy flag again and pretend like none of this ever happened and they'll get away with it. https://t.co/aWUNCOSFwe — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 29, 2021

We assume the “voter ID is racist” crowd won’t take issue with Litman’s tweet in support of requiring vaccination passports.