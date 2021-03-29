Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has come out vehemently against vaccine passports:

DeSantis made those remarks after news that the Biden administration is considering the idea:

But one tweet that’s getting plenty of attention right now is from Harry Litman, a former U.S. attorney who is now an L.A. Times columnist. Here’s his “pro-vaccine passports” take:

First of all, “break the resistance down”? Wow…

That was a fast pivot!

Oddly enough this rhetoric comes from the side that called Trump an authoritarian wannabe.

Oh, that much is certain.

We assume the “voter ID is racist” crowd won’t take issue with Litman’s tweet in support of requiring vaccination passports.

