CDC Director Rochelle Walensky gave a Covid-19 update today and presented just the facts while keeping emotion out of it. Just kidding! Here’s what she said:

CDC Director Walensky becomes emotional during today's covid briefing, saying she's ditching prepared remarks because she's scared of rising case numbers in the US. "Right now, I'm scared…I so badly want to be done…so I'm asking you to just hold on a little longer." — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) March 29, 2021

"Now is one of those times when I have to share the truth and I have to hope and trust you will listen," Walensky said, saying she's going to pause and "reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom." — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) March 29, 2021

BREAKING: CDC Director Rochelle Walensky warns that she feels “impending doom” with the Covid case trajectory. “Right now I’m scared.” pic.twitter.com/MSJDQWRifA — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) March 29, 2021

First of all, isn’t that impossible? After all, Joe Biden promised last year that if he were elected he’d “shut down the virus.”

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is giving a virtual press conference where she just said that she has a "recurring feeling of impending doom" about the current state of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., and said that "right now I'm scared." — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) March 29, 2021

That doesn’t sound super-sciency.

That is crazy irresponsible. No one who says stuff like this, that helps no one and actually hurts people who are already terrified, deserves to be in charge of the CDC. — I Won’t Do What You Tell Me (@ragingbullstx) March 29, 2021

She just says whatever the Democrat Politburo tells her to say. — Turtledove (@TurtledoveJB) March 29, 2021

i'll be sure to wear 15 masks, quarantine my children, and never touch my face again. https://t.co/Q3ijtx19Mu — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) March 29, 2021

Apparently they didn’t fear monger enough in the last 365 days. — Danny (@Dannysj147) March 29, 2021

Scared she can’t fear monger anymore? Hospitalization rates have never been lower — JP (@freeshkreli6) March 29, 2021

Feelings don't care about your facts. https://t.co/xMMylEjm94 — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) March 29, 2021

They’re holding on to whatever last thing they can grab to try to stay relevant. — Matt Smith (@MattSmithCFB) March 29, 2021

They will keep you locked down because of "feelings." Government will never let this go, will use fear to keep their complete control forever. https://t.co/4j6EJRvJaz — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) March 29, 2021

Perhaps some public officials and Democrat politicians’ true “fear” is the thought of losing some of their newfound power.