CDC Director Rochelle Walensky gave a Covid-19 update today and presented just the facts while keeping emotion out of it. Just kidding! Here’s what she said:

First of all, isn’t that impossible? After all, Joe Biden promised last year that if he were elected he’d “shut down the virus.”

Trending

That doesn’t sound super-sciency.

Perhaps some public officials and Democrat politicians’ true “fear” is the thought of losing some of their newfound power.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CDCcoronavirusCOVID-19Rochelle Walensky