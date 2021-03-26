Earlier this week Sen. Ted Cruz was addressing reporters from a fair distance, and one member of the press was made to feel “uncomfortable”:

Reporter tells a vaccinated Sen. Ted Cruz ‘It’d make us feel better’ if he put on a mask for TV interview https://t.co/bwSPZA1bTd — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 25, 2021

Cruz reminded the reporter of the option of leaving the area.

Today there appeared to be no such media triggering after Jen Psaki unloaded a big sneeze into her hand:

The World: We sneeze into our elbow now! It’s so cool and COVID friendly! Jen Psaki: pic.twitter.com/e3iB64fm9I — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) March 26, 2021

can you please put on a mask, @PressSec? it would make me feel more comfortable pic.twitter.com/bUZ3aiWH9D — Siraj Hashmi, fugitive from the Ern (@SirajAHashmi) March 26, 2021

Wow, it’s a good thing Ted Cruz didn’t do that!

I wonder if if this makes the press feel “uncomfortable”. — Anchorman30 (@robertanchor) March 26, 2021

It would make me feel a lot more comfortable for those reporters lives if she would wear a darn mask!!!! 😂🤣😂🤣 — PG (@tito_PG) March 26, 2021

Ted Cruz is asked to put on a mask after being vaccinated but nothing is said about THIS. https://t.co/sgc4MU1Rmv — Thompson Way (@wanderingswayne) March 26, 2021

Just imagine if Kayleigh McEnany or her former boss did that:

She literally just killed every reporter there!!!!!! — Gulag 🐯 (@tyger429) March 26, 2021