Earlier this week Sen. Ted Cruz was addressing reporters from a fair distance, and one member of the press was made to feel “uncomfortable”:

Cruz reminded the reporter of the option of leaving the area.

Today there appeared to be no such media triggering after Jen Psaki unloaded a big sneeze into her hand:

Wow, it’s a good thing Ted Cruz didn’t do that!

Just imagine if Kayleigh McEnany or her former boss did that:

