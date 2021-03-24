As we told you earlier, VP Kamala Harris will be joined by former President Bill Clinton for an event on “empowering women”:
VP Harris to discuss 'empowering women' with Bill Clinton for a Clinton Global Initiative event https://t.co/RHFMAbslHF
One woman — Juanita Broaddrick — is apparently not going to be empowered enough to get an invitation:
I wonder if @HowardU would like to include me in their empowering women event with Bill Clinton to discuss this? pic.twitter.com/uMZTCNsGOh
Are tickets available at the door?
I am appalled that anyone would attach that man to anything regarding women. I heard your story on @WilkowMajority years ago and you were heartbreakingly so believable. Keep up the the fight!
Where is Tara Reade? https://t.co/smMSopfutj pic.twitter.com/SZLVUP0A7N
I’m sure they want no part of you https://t.co/z2bCIsLOAR
Get a ticket and sit up front!!! https://t.co/2kJATI2Y1e
Pass the popcorn!