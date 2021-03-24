As we told you earlier, VP Kamala Harris will be joined by former President Bill Clinton for an event on “empowering women”:

One woman — Juanita Broaddrick — is apparently not going to be empowered enough to get an invitation:

Are tickets available at the door?

Pass the popcorn!

