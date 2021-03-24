Reporters were allowed in for President Biden’s announcement that he’s putting VP Kamala Harris in charge of the administration’s border response (which will give Biden a reason to defer questions on the subject at tomorrow’s presser). However, after the announcement, Biden asked his chief of staff a question, and at that point the press was shown the door:

BIDEN: "Ron, who am I turning this over to?" RON KLAIN: "Thank you very much Mr. President, I think it's time for our friends in the press to leave though." pic.twitter.com/nv8YqIW1oH — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 24, 2021

In a slightly longer clip you can see that reporters had plenty of questions but the president didn’t want to provide any answers:

.@JoeBiden: "Ron, who am I turning this over to?" Staffer: "Well, thank you very much, Mr. President. I think it's time for our friends in the press to leave." pic.twitter.com/o9zATqau5r — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 24, 2021

Unprecedented transparency as usual, with a side of cringe.

