Reporters were allowed in for President Biden’s announcement that he’s putting VP Kamala Harris in charge of the administration’s border response (which will give Biden a reason to defer questions on the subject at tomorrow’s presser). However, after the announcement, Biden asked his chief of staff a question, and at that point the press was shown the door:

In a slightly longer clip you can see that reporters had plenty of questions but the president didn’t want to provide any answers:

Unprecedented transparency as usual, with a side of cringe.

