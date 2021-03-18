Is Captain Obvious running the CDC’s Twitter account today? You be the judge:
A new @CDCMMWR finds children attending school entirely or partly online during #COVID19, as well as their parents, may be at increased risk for mental and physical health problems. Both may need extra support to reduce the pandemic’s impact. Learn more: https://t.co/AlyNplAllK. pic.twitter.com/EMnMcYLRbh
— CDC (@CDCgov) March 18, 2021
“The pandemic’s impact”? Well, it had some help:
It wasn't "the pandemic", it was the government's response.
— Jon Hochendoner (@JonHochendoner) March 18, 2021
It ain't the pandemic that did this – it was YOU.
Have fun living with yourselves. https://t.co/G5YcTaX7m6
— PLC (@Humble_Analysis) March 18, 2021
As for the fallout from keeping schools closed and forcing “remote learning,” the CDC’s epiphany came well after most everybody else’s:
Wow if only the CDC could fix this problem by acknowledging the science it already knows that 3 feet distancing is fine. Oh wait…you can!
— Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) March 18, 2021
A year later you come up with this? Great work, guys! 🥳
— Jake Stewart 🏀 (@JkStew3) March 18, 2021
CDC – you have incredible culpability in allowing this to be. https://t.co/MTnp8m4qO7
— Carlton (@munkeymiddle) March 18, 2021
So could we … you know … maybe … like … OPEN THE FREAKING SCHOOLS??!!! https://t.co/XXhNhFQEma
— Faith Moore (@FaithKMoore) March 18, 2021
This should come as a surprise to nobody.
— Peter Senger (@coachsenger34) March 18, 2021
Just now figuring this out?
— Patrick (@jd2319) March 18, 2021
Parents have been saying this for almost a year lol. https://t.co/HFprFoUW64
— Josh Brown (@jbrown116) March 18, 2021
I could have told ya that. Glad CDC is making it official https://t.co/cWkTGjW2Xj
— Trish (@momnamedtrish) March 18, 2021
Better late than never?