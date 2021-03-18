Is Captain Obvious running the CDC’s Twitter account today? You be the judge:

A new @CDCMMWR finds children attending school entirely or partly online during #COVID19, as well as their parents, may be at increased risk for mental and physical health problems. Both may need extra support to reduce the pandemic’s impact. Learn more: https://t.co/AlyNplAllK. pic.twitter.com/EMnMcYLRbh — CDC (@CDCgov) March 18, 2021

“The pandemic’s impact”? Well, it had some help:

It wasn't "the pandemic", it was the government's response. — Jon Hochendoner (@JonHochendoner) March 18, 2021

It ain't the pandemic that did this – it was YOU. Have fun living with yourselves. https://t.co/G5YcTaX7m6 — PLC (@Humble_Analysis) March 18, 2021

As for the fallout from keeping schools closed and forcing “remote learning,” the CDC’s epiphany came well after most everybody else’s:

Wow if only the CDC could fix this problem by acknowledging the science it already knows that 3 feet distancing is fine. Oh wait…you can! — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) March 18, 2021

A year later you come up with this? Great work, guys! 🥳 — Jake Stewart 🏀 (@JkStew3) March 18, 2021

CDC – you have incredible culpability in allowing this to be. https://t.co/MTnp8m4qO7 — Carlton (@munkeymiddle) March 18, 2021

So could we … you know … maybe … like … OPEN THE FREAKING SCHOOLS??!!! https://t.co/XXhNhFQEma — Faith Moore (@FaithKMoore) March 18, 2021

This should come as a surprise to nobody. — Peter Senger (@coachsenger34) March 18, 2021

Just now figuring this out? — Patrick (@jd2319) March 18, 2021

Parents have been saying this for almost a year lol. https://t.co/HFprFoUW64 — Josh Brown (@jbrown116) March 18, 2021

I could have told ya that. Glad CDC is making it official https://t.co/cWkTGjW2Xj — Trish (@momnamedtrish) March 18, 2021

Better late than never?