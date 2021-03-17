Yesterday ABC News aired George Stephanopoulos’ interview with President Joe Biden and a message was sent:

EXCLUSIVE: @GStephanopoulos presses Pres. Biden on the border crisis. "Do you have to say quite clearly, 'Don't come'? Biden: "Yes, I can say quite clearly: Don't come over…Don’t leave your town or city or community." https://t.co/eNhw9ARhzg pic.twitter.com/isbaH4SD5y — ABC News (@ABC) March 16, 2021

“Don’t come”? Gee, where would people south of the border gotten the message to flood to the border in the first place? Roll this clip of Biden’s comments during a debate last September:

Flashback: In the first Democratic primary debate, Biden says when he’s president, illegal immigrants should “immediately surge to the border” pic.twitter.com/Fq1vCNEN75 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 17, 2021

Biden: "I would, in fact, make sure that there is, we immediate surge to the border, all those people seeking asylum they deserve to be heard, that's who we are, we are nation that says if you want to flee and you are fleeing oppression you should come." — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 17, 2021

Guess what happened next…

And so they did. — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) March 17, 2021

Now Biden’s trying to backpedal and reverse a problem that started with his own comments.

You wonder why there’s a crisis. And his claim about they didn’t separate families and kids in cages is such a blatant lie. https://t.co/tAn0Pr1WWW — Alex Kugle (@kugsiebear) March 17, 2021

This is a bad clip. Even more so Ramos has no business moderating a debate with framing questions that way. https://t.co/CpNNXmxoBY — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 17, 2021

"We didn't lock people up in cages" — Mark (@_FlickNow) March 17, 2021

If Joe Biden set out to create a border crisis, what would he have done differently? https://t.co/Bh4mE8fvaG — American Conservative 🇺🇲🦅 (@TheHannity) March 17, 2021

Absolutely nothing.