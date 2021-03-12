During his address Thursday night, President Biden said that if all goes well, Americans might be able to gather “in small groups” by the time the 4th of July rolls around.

Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted this in response:

CNN NatSec correspondent Jim Sciutto got his “journalism” on in commenting about Cruz’s tweet:

What is the current compulsion to turn everything into a visceral fight for freedom – masks, an invitation to celebrate July 4th with your family, getting a potentially lifesaving vaccine? And when each has personal as well as community benefits? https://t.co/fsVdkXSRmM — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) March 12, 2021

Wow, some people and their pesky concerns about freedom!

CNN is puzzled why Americans care about freedom. 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/OLeD3b551e — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 12, 2021

THIS. Is CNN.

And it’s just so ironic:

Celebrate the Fourth of July by doing what the government tells you https://t.co/SgTiDRYBxd — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) March 12, 2021

"Why are you trying to turn government's demands of you into some crap about freedom?" https://t.co/Ac0zDi7mA5 — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) March 12, 2021

From whence comes this obsession that you people have about this quaint notion you call "freedom," and what hath July 4th to do at all with "fighting" for it? https://t.co/axPBvk2Lxw — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) March 12, 2021

Maybe Trump should come out in support of canceling the 4th of July just to get “journalists” to instinctively take the other side and stand up for freedom.