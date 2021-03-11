The House has approved a bill to require background checks on all gun sales, including private sales between individuals. 8 Republicans voted for the bill, which now goes to the U.S. Senate. pic.twitter.com/cgzS59iCqh — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) March 11, 2021

House passes bills to expand and strengthen gun background checks https://t.co/ygdJDEQxxA — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) March 11, 2021

However, as Rep. Steve Scalise pointed out, some backgrounds shouldn’t be checked TOO closely:

🚨 BREAKING → House Democrats just REJECTED an amendment that would have required ICE to be notified if an illegal immigrant tries to buy a gun. But they’re fine taking away the gun rights of law-abiding American citizens. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) March 11, 2021

The Democrats certainly do have their priorities, don’t they? And now they’re unchecked in DC.

This is absolutely crazy, two years ago I would not believe this could happen. Today, there is no limit on how low we fall. — Age Discrimination A (@AgeDiscrimUS) March 11, 2021

This is perfect Lefty logic. They want to prevent citizens from owning guns but they’re fine with illegal immigrants owning them. What has happened to the Democrats? (Hint: Marxism) https://t.co/kOJWz5u4DU — Ray Sharp (@noirdude) March 11, 2021

The D.C. Swamp hates you, and they want to strip you of all your rights. https://t.co/WPoMFuRaAl — The BAKonTRAK Podcast (@BAKonTRAKPod) March 11, 2021

Knowing this, how much could democrats possibly care about you, Americans? https://t.co/xldF2BGM47 — Dr. Gina – RAV (@RealAmVoice) (@RealDrGina) March 11, 2021

We have reached levels of bizzaro world even Superman would have a hard time dealing with. https://t.co/qwOXoSSkxl — QT (@QTWIQ1) March 11, 2021

It’s becoming clearer by the day who’s the most important to these Democrats.