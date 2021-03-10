In states around the U.S., Covid-19 vaccines are being administered, and in some places it’s going faster than in others.
A Miami Herald investigative reporter singled out comments from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the wait at one particular vaccination site:
@GovRonDeSantis: “Everything is GREAT in Florida!” Meanwhile, just spoke with a woman who has been waiting in this Covid vaccine car line in Miami since 4:30 am. pic.twitter.com/6ztJJm0va4
— julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) March 10, 2021
No potshots at the Biden administration? Because they’d be warranted:
what's the F in FEMA stand for?
— AJ (@aj_iu14) March 10, 2021
The Republican governor gets zinged but not the Democratic administration in the White House that runs FEMA?
Lolzzz. Trying to dunk on DeSantia by showing there’s a long wait at a federal site.
— Patrick (@PMC713) March 10, 2021
You would think an investigative journalist would have done a bit of investigating and discovered that this was a FEMA vaccine location. https://t.co/66U6Shk1kS
— T_p R_ck B_ng (@25th_Prestige) March 10, 2021
That's because it is a FEMA site and we all know how efficient and effective government run agency are 🤡 https://t.co/LYAaWWAaJf
— Rocky Cersosimo (@rocksauce22) March 10, 2021
that's a line for a FEMA site (FEMA as in the **Federal** Emergency Management Agency). https://t.co/qRkJNozDCt
— tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) March 10, 2021
also, uh, long wait or not, those people are all getting the vaccine. so, yeah, that strikes me as pretty great.
— tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) March 10, 2021
damn you, desantis! https://t.co/GrK657UL6w
— tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) March 10, 2021
That attempted dunk on DeSantis was ended up being in the Biden admin’s face.
I know doing 5 seconds of investigation is a lot to ask for an investigative reporter, but you should try it next time.https://t.co/rXQU2dymkE
— The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) March 10, 2021
For an investigative reporter, you seem really bad at investigating. https://t.co/tazfhLBHMJ
— The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) March 10, 2021
Nice ratio!
(It's a FEMA operation, which means it's federally-operated)
Also appears the center doesn't open until 7 AM…this was sent at 9:39 AM. That's an exaggeration of 100%.
And all to own a governor doing a decent job. https://t.co/7KiEh1VrMu
— Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) March 10, 2021
That particular site is being run by the Biden administration.
— RBe (@RBPundit) March 10, 2021
Another banner year for “journalism” is off and running!
swing and a miss
— RK (@rskellogg) March 10, 2021
— Gone to Plaid (@Ludicrous_SpdGo) March 10, 2021
Blame FEMA, as that is one of their sites. Nice try, though. https://t.co/7Zs8WZWZRQ pic.twitter.com/hTJqjrel0l
— Rob Smithson (@RobSmithson6) March 10, 2021
Someone tell @jkbjournalist the difference between the Federal Government & the State..
She's showing the FEMA site.. 'Investigative Journalist' my A$$.. https://t.co/ZBWALWvPjr
— michael destefano (@mtd10mm) March 10, 2021
This site is run by the federal government. FEMA to be exact.
The corporate press is the enemy of the people. https://t.co/KWO2BD1bSf
— Dan Cotter (@TheDanCotter) March 10, 2021
We can’t help but wonder how this would have been framed if the Florida governor were a Democrat and Trump was still in office.