In states around the U.S., Covid-19 vaccines are being administered, and in some places it’s going faster than in others.

A Miami Herald investigative reporter singled out comments from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the wait at one particular vaccination site:

@GovRonDeSantis: “Everything is GREAT in Florida!” Meanwhile, just spoke with a woman who has been waiting in this Covid vaccine car line in Miami since 4:30 am. pic.twitter.com/6ztJJm0va4 — julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) March 10, 2021

No potshots at the Biden administration? Because they’d be warranted:

what's the F in FEMA stand for? — AJ (@aj_iu14) March 10, 2021

The Republican governor gets zinged but not the Democratic administration in the White House that runs FEMA?

Lolzzz. Trying to dunk on DeSantia by showing there’s a long wait at a federal site. — Patrick (@PMC713) March 10, 2021

You would think an investigative journalist would have done a bit of investigating and discovered that this was a FEMA vaccine location. https://t.co/66U6Shk1kS — T_p R_ck B_ng (@25th_Prestige) March 10, 2021

that's a line for a FEMA site (FEMA as in the **Federal** Emergency Management Agency). https://t.co/qRkJNozDCt — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) March 10, 2021

also, uh, long wait or not, those people are all getting the vaccine. so, yeah, that strikes me as pretty great. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) March 10, 2021

That attempted dunk on DeSantis was ended up being in the Biden admin’s face.

I know doing 5 seconds of investigation is a lot to ask for an investigative reporter, but you should try it next time.https://t.co/rXQU2dymkE — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) March 10, 2021

Nice ratio! (It's a FEMA operation, which means it's federally-operated) Also appears the center doesn't open until 7 AM…this was sent at 9:39 AM. That's an exaggeration of 100%. And all to own a governor doing a decent job. https://t.co/7KiEh1VrMu — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) March 10, 2021

That particular site is being run by the Biden administration. FYI. https://t.co/niHQ7VbGft — RBe (@RBPundit) March 10, 2021

Another banner year for “journalism” is off and running!

Blame FEMA, as that is one of their sites. Nice try, though. https://t.co/7Zs8WZWZRQ pic.twitter.com/hTJqjrel0l — Rob Smithson (@RobSmithson6) March 10, 2021

This site is run by the federal government. FEMA to be exact. The corporate press is the enemy of the people. https://t.co/KWO2BD1bSf — Dan Cotter (@TheDanCotter) March 10, 2021

We can’t help but wonder how this would have been framed if the Florida governor were a Democrat and Trump was still in office.