In states around the U.S., Covid-19 vaccines are being administered, and in some places it’s going faster than in others.

A Miami Herald investigative reporter singled out comments from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the wait at one particular vaccination site:

No potshots at the Biden administration? Because they’d be warranted:

The Republican governor gets zinged but not the Democratic administration in the White House that runs FEMA?

That attempted dunk on DeSantis was ended up being in the Biden admin’s face.

Another banner year for “journalism” is off and running!

We can’t help but wonder how this would have been framed if the Florida governor were a Democrat and Trump was still in office.

