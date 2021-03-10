The Biden administration has opened border detention centers back up to pre-Covid levels and will open more after the president’s rhetoric about welcoming in migrant caravans, and it’s all backfiring politically:

And that’s from CNN!?

We’re sure the poll includes a certain amount of CNN benefit of the doubt in favor of the Dem president.

Rasmussen also found immigration policy approval plunging when Biden took office:

Well, Biden did say a couple of weeks ago that Trump’s “America First” agenda is finished.

