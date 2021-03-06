President Biden’s senior adviser for Covid-19 response Andy Slavitt has been one of the biggest alarmists when it comes to the pandemic. He’s also been one of the most wrong. Yet another reason why has been spotted:

Places like Florida didn’t learn the lesson from observing New York. They didn’t learn when they experienced it. And they’re not going to succeed in opening the economy now. 6/ — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡🇺🇸 (@ASlavitt) October 1, 2020

If Florida would have paced themselves like NY, you could imagine opening the amusement parks and beaches by December and January. As it is with no plan, Disney announced massive layoffs. If people don’t feel safe they will not go. DeSantis doesn’t get it. 7/ — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡🇺🇸 (@ASlavitt) October 1, 2020

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was vilified for rejecting harsh lockdowns. But Florida’s Covid-19 numbers are better than California’s or New York’s, and its economy thrives, writes @AllysiaFinley https://t.co/KFMbG3bcVw — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 6, 2021

This isn’t about Cuomo as much as it is about New Yorkers. But I have to make one more comment. There’s a right wing meme about how Cuomo killed people in nursing homes. 8/ — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡🇺🇸 (@ASlavitt) July 14, 2020

The nursing home meme was generally spread by people whose principal skill is retweeting unread click bait. I ran the agency the Agency that oversaw nursing home safety & have been talking about this on TV, in writing & with governors. You can watch. 9/https://t.co/D5zLpNoeml pic.twitter.com/iFXp0mEgYg — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡🇺🇸 (@ASlavitt) July 14, 2020

Andy Slavitt, now running the Federal COVID response, trashed Trump as his Admin was pushing Operation Warp Speed and praised Cuomo for telling the truth. I don't know how this guy keeps falling upward. pic.twitter.com/Vu6v8ibsyS — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) March 6, 2021

