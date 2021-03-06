The U.S. Senate has passed what they call the CARES Act, and it comes with a nearly $2 trillion price tag:

If you add up the relief to Americans who have been affected by the Covid-19 shutdowns, you won’t get anywhere near $1.9 trillion, which is where the Babylon Bee comes in with this headline:

The satirical Babylon Bee is a more reliable source of factual information than most mainstream media outlets.

The bill will now go back to the House for reconciliation, where no doubt some Reps will try to stir a little more pork into the mix.

