Republican Sen. Ron Johnson caught a lot of attention this week after moving to have the Democrats’ CARES Act read aloud in the Senate:

And right on cue, the Democrats were again reminded why they can always count on the mainstream media to find a favorable spin on their behalf. This particular example comes courtesy of the Washington Post, who got their calculators out for this forced doozy:

It took almost 11 hours to read the bill, so the WaPo lowered their estimate:

Maybe next these “journalists” could add up how many died during the several weeks Democrats squabbled over the porky details in the bill.

We didn’t see this approach when Democrats were wasting time:

And yet the media wonders why so many people think their industry is a total joke.

Hundreds — perhaps thousands — of media takes are tied for first when it comes to earning that distinction.

