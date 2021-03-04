After the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol, security was beefed up immensely. More police were brought in, a nonscalable fence was built around the entire Capitol, and there’s still a heavy National Guard presence. However, all those extra security measures weren’t enough to keep Congress in a “business as usual” mood, because after reports of whispers that people were planning to storm the Capitol today, the House and Senate scrapped their work schedule for the remainder of the week.

The Washington Post has provided an update on the status of the possible attack on the Capitol:

At the Capitol, a March 4 threat from militant Trump supporters proves a mirage https://t.co/pHUgunuHEN — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 4, 2021

Those providing security in the area saw more reporters than any kind of protesters:

I asked these National Guards troops, “more media than anyone else eh?” One replied, “true.” Another said, “yes.” Then we agreed that it’s a beautiful day. pic.twitter.com/YzqDX3RgUr — Richie🎥McG🍿 (@RichieMcGinniss) March 4, 2021

National Guard troops could remain in DC for quite a while longer: