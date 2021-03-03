Between the investigations into nursing home deaths in New York combined with the multiple sexual harassment allegation, Andrew Cuomo is having a bad week as many rush to delete last year’s praise for the governor. But the New York Rangers’ Twitter account has offered a fresh round of applause for Cuomo:

We applaud Governor Cuomo’s leadership in reopening New York. The Excelsior Pass program, along with his decision to allow venues to begin welcoming fans, will play important roles in helping to get our City back on its feet. https://t.co/dmiqkEU3wA — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) March 2, 2021

The Rangers’ social media team are being sent to the penalty box over that tweet:

Bad time to put this out — James Robinson SZN (@RobinsonWRLD) March 2, 2021

Just a little!

cringe https://t.co/mpeKa88d6o — / piss gamer χ / fuck wall street / 9'8" 925 IQ / (@coolratguy) March 3, 2021

You can’t be serious. Have you guys heard anything about what has happened recently? https://t.co/e7kRSoUc7T — Tom (@J_Steinberger97) March 3, 2021

As a lifelong @NYRangers fan, this is a ridiculous tweet. https://t.co/PGNcgQ99Ia — Assemblyman Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) March 3, 2021

Not too late to delete https://t.co/Rl7eIeAVcK — Gaffer (@Richie_D33) March 3, 2021

Here’s a question:

This is pretty unbelievable. Did Cuomo himself wrote this? https://t.co/l2dbVxG4Dl — Bryan J (@bryan_judson) March 3, 2021

The answer to that might be “yes,” because the New York Knicks sent out the same tweet:

Lol! @NYGovCuomo gave an order to NY sports teams to tweet out praise for him, he even wrote the text for them. pic.twitter.com/5gfgZZtdKD — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) March 2, 2021