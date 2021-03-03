Between the investigations into nursing home deaths in New York combined with the multiple sexual harassment allegation, Andrew Cuomo is having a bad week as many rush to delete last year’s praise for the governor. But the New York Rangers’ Twitter account has offered a fresh round of applause for Cuomo:

The Rangers’ social media team are being sent to the penalty box over that tweet:

Just a little!

Here’s a question:

The answer to that might be “yes,” because the New York Knicks sent out the same tweet:

