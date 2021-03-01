After about a year of Gov. Andrew Cuomo being praised by the media and Democrats for his performance during the Covid-19 pandemic, winning an Emmy and writing a book lauding himself for his leadership, the script has been flipped. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has, on top of the nursing home scandal in the state, been accused of sexual harassment by two women.

Cuomo and his administration seem to see trouble on the horizon, according to the Wall Street Journal:

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration has hired a prominent white-collar defense attorney as it grapples with allegations of sexual harassment and Justice Department inquiries into Covid-19 deaths in the state’s nursing homes https://t.co/WbokPJd0qx — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) March 1, 2021

NEWS: The administration of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has retained a prominent white-collar defense attorney as it grapples with allegations of sexual harassment and Justice Department inquiries into Covid-19 deaths in the state’s nursing homes.https://t.co/PKEh5pji2h — Jimmy Vielkind (@JimmyVielkind) March 1, 2021

WSJ scoop: The Cuomo administration has retained a prominent white-collar defense attorney, Elkan Abramowitz, as it grapples with allegations of sexual harassment and DOJ inquiries into Covid deaths. Abramowitz has also represented AMI CEO David Pecker. https://t.co/yCkhzrEaj0 — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) March 1, 2021

Is this for the nursing home scandal or the sexual harassment allegations? Possibly both:

Elkan Abramowitz, a one-time federal prosecutor, confirmed he was representing the Executive Chamber—which comprises the governor and his closest aides—in both the sexual harassment and nursing-home matters. https://t.co/oQXtr2PuU7 — Samuel Rubenfeld 🔥 (@srubenfeld) March 1, 2021

Are the Emmy people going to take back that award any time soon?

I could envision some weird plea where he resigns and no formal charges are pressed against him…Something similar to Greitens' resignation. Either way, shit is heating up. https://t.co/tT47e4Eyax — J Mark (@Pete_Monahan_JD) March 1, 2021

Is this one of those “walls are closing in” moments that the media used to like to apply to Trump so often?

This continues to get worse and not a good look. https://t.co/gvpvHNCdgR — Hi1Aisha (@Hi1Aisha) March 1, 2021

Who's footing the bill? — Bay Brat (@Bayl3rat) March 1, 2021

That remains to be seen.