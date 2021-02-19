New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo just keeps on digging.

Today Gov. Cuomo held another press conference where he doubled down on claims that his administration has done nothing wrong, and he’s accused Republicans and Democrats of being liars who need to be more aggressively called out:

Today's corrupt, shameless nursing home excuse from Governor Andrew Cuomo: "Those false statements must be countered. Or else people get confused. No one has a right to spread lies or misinformation….[W]e didn't fight back against the lies and politics." What a garbage person. pic.twitter.com/AULqN3Tj7j — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 19, 2021

Cuomo didn't need to be more aggressive in calling out misinformation. He needed to stop aggressively spreading misinformation — and start sharing public records. — Bill Hammond (@NYHammond) February 19, 2021

Cuomo: “No one has a right to spread lies.” Amazing. Might be more compelling as his preamble to a resignation. pic.twitter.com/4bMJtmE1DO — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 19, 2021

Cuomo insisting — again — that NY nursing home COVID deaths reporting was accurate from the onset of the pandemic. It wasn't. The state outright changed the way it reported Nursing Home deaths in early May. pic.twitter.com/6sjXBVgI0e — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) February 19, 2021

Cuomo's administration knowingly undercounted nursing home RESIDENT deaths. Cuomo then used the cooked up numbers to brag that the nursing home situation in NY wasn't as bad as other states. Now he says it's cruel to nursing home families to call him out on it. pic.twitter.com/6pSjlrg2vi — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) February 19, 2021

Gee, Cuomo’s determined to go down swinging, isn’t he?

The old, make a statement and accuse others of what you are actually doing spin. — SkepticalPooh (@SkepticalPooh) February 19, 2021

It’s called “projection” and nobody does it like Andrew Cuomo.

Governor Cuomo sounds like Richard Nixon 1974 — TheLeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) February 19, 2021

Nixon might not have even been nearly as shameless.

Janice Dean was among those hammering Cuomo:

The more he talks the more he will get himself into trouble. Keep talking @NYGovCuomo — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 19, 2021

He’s a disgrace. And a criminal. https://t.co/xRVdvXHiKE — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 19, 2021

Gov. Cuomo also had an interesting way of trying to distract from the nursing home data scandal:

Not sure that the governor of New York describing New York City as a hellscape is the most helpful approach pic.twitter.com/UfpCysgwMj — Harry Siegel (@harrysiegel) February 19, 2021

And now there’s a lot of blood in the water, because AOC has called for an investigation of Cuomo’s handling of Covid-19 and nursing homes.