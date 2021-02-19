There’s a lot going on in politics at the moment in the way of controversy and scandal, up to and including Sen. Ted Cruz’s trip to Cancun. Tammy Bruce summed up the media’s focus, or lack thereof, on other goings-on this way:

👉🏻FBI & US Atty investigating Cuomo’s nursing home debacle

👉🏻NY Assembly has started Cuomo impeachment proceedings

👉🏻Newsom recall close to success

👉🏻Biden makes excuses for China’s Uighur genocide & cancels things because snow

🧨 But Ted Cruz vaycay is the scandal. Got it. — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) February 19, 2021

The national media will to a large degree have a tendency to focus mostly on one of those stories. What a surprise!

