Earlier today Kathryn Limbaugh, the wife of Rush Limbaugh, announced that the talk radio legend had passed away at the age of 70 after more than a year of battling stage four lung cancer.

Former President Trump made his first post-election public comments when he called into Fox News today to remember Rush Limbaugh:

Here’s video of Trump’s comments after calling into Fox News to talk about Limbaugh:

Tags: Donald Trumpfox newspresidential medal of freedomRush Limbaugh