Late last year, after it was announced that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo would receive an Emmy for his press Covid-19 press conferences, the story was already ridiculous enough, but now that we know the Cuomo’s administration covered up nursing home data so it wouldn’t catch the attention of federal prosecutors it’s even worse. And the cherry on top of all that ridiculousness is the video that was played when Cuomo was awarded the Emmy, and it featured celebrities giving glowing reviews to the governor’s “leadership.” This continues to age awfully:

YEESH! That gets worse by the day.

Big L energy in this video — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 15, 2021

This is cringe level delta https://t.co/6RDNnkq7SU — Matt Dawson (@SaintRPh) February 15, 2021

Do any of those lib celebs want to rescind their effusive praise for Cuomo in light of what’s now known? Probably not.

I kept waiting for the punch line. — Rick Temple (@TickRemple) February 15, 2021