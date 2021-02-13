During the impeachment trial in the Senate this week, the legal team for former President Trump played a lengthy video of Democrats for the last four years urging people to “fight like hell”:

And with that, MSNBC anchor Katy Tur had a question about the Democrats’ “fight” rhetoric:

Does anybody care to respond and help answer that question?

Weird that the media never even came close to using the word “insurrection” when it came to rioters swarming at the White House.

Democrats and the media have made it clear that they think what happened last spring and summer was “fiery but mostly peaceful.”

The level of “journalism” in Tur’s question is stunning.

