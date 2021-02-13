During the impeachment trial in the Senate this week, the legal team for former President Trump played a lengthy video of Democrats for the last four years urging people to “fight like hell”:

Trump lawyers show montage of Democrats ‘inciting violence’ by telling their supporters to ‘fight like hell’ pic.twitter.com/pXXDrHQAJI — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 12, 2021

And with that, MSNBC anchor Katy Tur had a question about the Democrats’ “fight” rhetoric:

Did an insurrection happen after all these calls to "fight" from dems? — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) February 12, 2021

Does anybody care to respond and help answer that question?

Maybe try watching something other than MSNBC and you would know the answer to that question. — sarainitaly 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@sarainitaly) February 13, 2021

You mean like when ANTIFA/BLM attacked courthouses, police stations, churches, & attempt to breach WH? Or when they set up CHOP zones in OR, WA, NY & DC? Or the billions of $$ in damages, & 30+ deaths & thousands injured police? Or Scalise shooting?https://t.co/X9CzYtwCAN — sarainitaly 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@sarainitaly) February 13, 2021

They want you to forget that they called Trump “Bunker Boy” after the USSS moved him to the bunker during the riots in DC this past fall threatened to breach the WH perimeter. https://t.co/oigogl4TpB — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 13, 2021

Weird that the media never even came close to using the word “insurrection” when it came to rioters swarming at the White House.

Yes but you ignored it or called it "patriotic". Let's look up the term gaslighting shall we? — Doug Kenney (@Acyalone) February 13, 2021

Everyone seems to forget about the people in the halls, banging on the doors, etc during the Kavanaugh confirmation. — 🔞Dr. GreenthumbXXX (is on Gab)🇺🇸 ⚕🍁⚕ (@drgreenthumbxxx) February 12, 2021

Does holding federal law enforcement hostage in a courthouse while trying to burn it down with them inside count? How about $2,000,000,000 in property damage? Murdering a retired police chief defending a business? Blocking major highways? Shooting up a softball game? https://t.co/pwNe9MNiv1 — Will (@Tennessee_Mojo) February 13, 2021

Democrats and the media have made it clear that they think what happened last spring and summer was “fiery but mostly peaceful.”

There was that one that lasted all summer from coast to coast smashing, looting, and burning pretty much every downtown in pretty much every medium to large city nationwide. — TRon SwansonBarker (@wrongnowshutup2) February 13, 2021

AOC felt safe in those so they were ok — Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) February 13, 2021

Uh…yes. Have you been asleep for four years? — Jodi McPhee Giddings (@JodiGiddings) February 13, 2021

just the summer of love, riots, destruction and personal harm to Americans https://t.co/CjUdtyVTMo — Bill (@William54525916) February 13, 2021

No insurrection.

Just burning down businesses and cities, no big deal. https://t.co/Fo7Z07zyls — 🇺🇸🐻 (@Lovelife2801) February 13, 2021

The level of “journalism” in Tur’s question is stunning.