At the Senate impeachment trial, the Democrats were against witnesses before they were for them and then ultimately against them again. Got that?

The Democrats making a deal to undo the vote to allow witnesses isn’t sitting well with many on the Left, and some are wondering if the Biden administration had anything to do with it.

It would seem that the White House is going to keep a distance between themselves from the Democrat decision not to have witnesses and drag the trial out for several more weeks:

The Dem decision seems to be backfiring in some of the party ranks, so it’s not surprising that the Biden administration wouldn’t want to get within a mile of it.

There will be fallout from what the Democrats have done today. Let the infighting begin.

What a total cluster.

