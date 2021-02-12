The New York Post’s report about an aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo saying that they “froze” and hid nursing home data from the feds has over a dozen Democrat lawmakers in the state supporting action being taken against the governor. Well, sort of:

Compared to what many believe is called for in this case, that sounds almost like a potential slap on the wrist:

Clearly the governor should never have been granted that power in the first place.

