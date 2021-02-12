The New York Post’s report about an aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo saying that they “froze” and hid nursing home data from the feds has over a dozen Democrat lawmakers in the state supporting action being taken against the governor. Well, sort of:

BREAKING: 14 democratic NY State Senators join republicans in calling for Gov Cuomo's pandemic emergency powers to be rescinded. @wcbs880 pic.twitter.com/n80cs6KbwU — Mack Rosenberg (@MackRosenberg) February 12, 2021

Compared to what many believe is called for in this case, that sounds almost like a potential slap on the wrist:

An impeachment is what is required here, slapping Cuomo on the wrist isn’t going to help 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/Y3VyamXm1s — Charlotte Reeves (@CharlotteReeve_) February 12, 2021

What about his impeachment or resignation? — TheIndependentProg (@ProgIndependent) February 12, 2021

But not his impeachment. https://t.co/zmICrM3lwo — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 12, 2021

Clearly the governor should never have been granted that power in the first place.

Not his impeachment?? But gotta start somewhere https://t.co/eH9MpPg89G — guilty of inciting erections per chuck schumer (@RyanHunsader) February 12, 2021

Punting de-dictatoring Cuomo to April 30? Weak sauce. https://t.co/ppI9zLLbTG — Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) February 12, 2021

BUT HE WON AN EMMY. https://t.co/BUBmINICfy — RBe (@RBPundit) February 12, 2021

Cuomo murders 1000s, will walk free, and will run for higher office. — President Elect Deetz (@tahDeetz) February 12, 2021