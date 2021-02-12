As we told you earlier, when Joe Biden took office he said in no uncertain terms that anybody on his staff who treats others with disrespect will be fired on the spot. To prove that Joe was serious, the Biden White House handled accusations that deputy press secretary T.J. Ducklo threatened and harassed a reporter by… suspending him for one week because of it:

CNN’s Jim Acosta weighed in by saying what Ducklo was accused of is wrong BUT TRUMP:

Trending

The Trump presidency has clearly left an indelible mark on not only Acosta, but many other “journalists.”

Yesterday’s entry was golf-related.

And will likely continue to live that way for some time to come.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Jim AcostaPoliticoT.J. Ducklo