As we told you Thursday afternoon, it all started with an AP report that 9,000 coronavirus patients were released into New York nursing homes under Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s state order.

That was followed by a New York Post report that an aide to Gov. Cuomo privately apologized for the state withholding the nursing home death toll, fearing it would catch the attention of federal prosecutors during the Trump administration:

New York Post: Aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo says ‘we froze,’ hid nursing home data from the feds https://t.co/0RfCjMoyUw — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 12, 2021

All the news from the day caught the attention of Janice Dean, who has been calling out Gov. Cuomo’s BS since last spring (well before the MSM cared to do so):

This is a bombshell. We were told just over 6,000 patients. The numbers are skyrocketing not only in terms of infected patients but the total number of seniors that died is now over 15,000 which is 65% higher than what @NYGovCuomo has been saying up until a week ago. https://t.co/mL4s13bwDR — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 11, 2021

“The lack of transparency and the meting out of bits of important data has undermined our ability to both recognize the scope and severity of what’s going on,” said Richard Mollot, the executive director of the Long Term Care Community Coalition, a residents advocacy group.” — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 11, 2021

And then came the NY Post’s story:

Holy you know what! https://t.co/RrF9qnAJO9 — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 12, 2021

The ⁦@TheJusticeDept⁩ needs to finish the job. My god. I beg ⁦@JoeBiden⁩ to investigate all of them. https://t.co/WDaJw5zj65 — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 12, 2021

We won’t hold our breath waiting for the Biden DOJ to do anything, but you never know.

Dean continued:

The Secretary to @NYGovCuomo @melissadderosa admitted in a closed door meeting yesterday with democratic lawmakers that they covered it all up. They should all go to jail. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 12, 2021

It’s really happening. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 12, 2021

Biggest bombshell of the whole nursing home massacre. Bravo @nypost https://t.co/RrF9qnAJO9 — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 12, 2021

They all should go to jail. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 12, 2021

Dean expanded on those thoughts during her appearance on Fox News Thursday night:

"I believe all of them should go to jail."@JaniceDean reacts to "biggest bombshell so far" after a @NYGovCuomo aide admitted to nursing home deaths due to COVID being withheld. pic.twitter.com/QVI9TZTk5R — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 12, 2021

Also, President Biden is meeting with some state governors tomorrow, including Cuomo, but what are the odds that this story will come up?