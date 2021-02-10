In California, the effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom is getting very close to the point of forcing a vote:

NEW: The petition to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom currently has 1.4 million signatures of the 1.5 million needed by March 17 to force a recall election. — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 9, 2021

The heat is being felt all the way to the White House, which felt the need to make sure everybody knows President Biden supports Newsom:

In addition to sharing a commitment to a range of issues with @GavinNewsom from addressing the climate crisis to getting the pandemic under control, @POTUS clearly opposes any effort to recall @GavinNewsom — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) February 9, 2021

Why not just let the people of California handle things?

Democracy is awesomesauce unless you wanna use it in a way they don’t like https://t.co/Aex2OD2i0k — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 10, 2021

Yep, they love “democracy” until they don’t!

They’re officially worried enough to use taxpayer funded resources. 👇#RecallGavinNewsom https://t.co/j8wnP7dgXM — JohnHCox (@TheRealJohnHCox) February 10, 2021

Summary: He's helping to protect the cathedral. You commoners aren't good enough to elect your leaders. https://t.co/AZJF0Mag9y — MartyrMod (@MartyrMod) February 10, 2021

White House spokesperson advocating for a political candidate on an official US government account. https://t.co/SupaofqAfl — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) February 10, 2021

The Ruling Class really hates you https://t.co/W1qcSj2lUF — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) February 10, 2021

By the time you “circle back,” Newsom will be gone.@PressSec — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) February 9, 2021

Sign the petition, get him out of there and free California. https://t.co/6AjOPgp3Wi — Crash- Constitutional Peasant (@CrashPatriot) February 9, 2021

What would the headline be if this were the Trump administration weighing in on an effort to recall a Republican governor?

“The President opposes the democratic process and the rights of voters to remove ineffective governance.” — Razor (@hale_razor) February 10, 2021

Bingo.