We told you earlier that Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban had said that the National Anthem hasn’t been played before home games yet this year, and that would continue for the rest of the season:

However, it didn’t take long for the league to put out this statement:

You’ll notice that the statement acknowledges that fans are starting to attend games again in many areas, and they seem to know how Cuban’s decision might have been going over with the public.

Cuban responded this way:

As that was unfolding, WH press secretary Jen Psaki said this about Cuban’s decision (that the NBA has reversed):

