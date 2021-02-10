We told you earlier that Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban had said that the National Anthem hasn’t been played before home games yet this year, and that would continue for the rest of the season:

Mark Cuban confirms Mavericks are no longer playing national anthem at home games https://t.co/u42zPC4zW5 — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 10, 2021

However, it didn’t take long for the league to put out this statement:

The NBA just announced that "all teams will play the national anthem in keeping with longstanding league policy" — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 10, 2021

Full statement from the NBA on mandating all teams to play the national anthem: pic.twitter.com/VeCIxLCpew — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 10, 2021

Mark Cuban’s plan to not play the national anthem before Mavs home games quickly gets dunked on by the league office. https://t.co/JknbH009wT — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 10, 2021

You’ll notice that the statement acknowledges that fans are starting to attend games again in many areas, and they seem to know how Cuban’s decision might have been going over with the public.

Live look at Mark Cuban. pic.twitter.com/AFi4XTTM8x — Brandon Howell (@BrandonDHowell) February 10, 2021

That was quick https://t.co/EnYmKe9UDO — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 10, 2021

Cuban responded this way:

Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks will resume playing the Anthem tonight vs. Atlanta. Statement from Cuban, in part: “The hope is that those who feel passionate about the anthem being played will be just as passionate in listening to those who do not feel it represents them.” pic.twitter.com/XnXpd8ThlW — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 10, 2021

As that was unfolding, WH press secretary Jen Psaki said this about Cuban’s decision (that the NBA has reversed):