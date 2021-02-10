One of the House Democrat impeachment managers at the Senate trial for former President Trump is Rep. Eric Swalwell, and, as Guy Benson and Sen. Rand Paul both have noted, it’s something else considering recent news:

Swalwell and other Democrats might think he’s doing a good job this week, but the California Rep’s name isn’t the one trending:

Trending

Yep! You can tell it was Rep. Swalwell’s turn today.

The lib media have been trying to keep that story well under the radar for quite a while now.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DemocratsDonald TrumpFang Fangimpeachment trialRep. Eric SwalwellU.S. Senate