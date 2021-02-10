Yesterday we told you about the House Democrat impeachment managers getting called out after showing video of Trump speaking to a crowd on January 6th but editing it so the then-president urging everybody to protest peacefully didn’t appear on the video.

Today the Democrat impeachment managers are trying to address getting called out, and they’re doing so by admitting that, sure, Trump did say “peacefully,” but he only said it once:

Trending

Wow, how many times should Trump has said “peacefully”? She didn’t say.

***

Related:

D’OH! Eric Swalwell’s making such a splash as an impeachment manager that somebody else’s name is trending (just guess)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DemocratsDonald TrumpimpeachmentJanuary 6thSenate impeachment trial