President Biden’s nominee to head up the Office of Management and Budget, Neera Tanden, is among many on the Left who pushed the “Russia collusion” conspiracy theory after the 2016 election:

I do hope someone in her confirmation hearings has the opportunity to ask Neera Tanden about her tweets suggesting Russia hacked the 2016 election and actually changed votes. That kind of conspiracy theory is quite dangerous. pic.twitter.com/6jQQJX7MK8 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 10, 2021

A tweet Neera probably meant to delete, sharing a post calling on the electoral college to reject the results of the 2016 election. Think Progress has conveniently deleted the post. But the internet is forever. https://t.co/hS5qThXDrm https://t.co/NWZOXsYvwi pic.twitter.com/ilOEJ2KxtQ — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 10, 2021

At today’s confirmation hearing, a GOP senator followed up on claims like those and asked Tanden a direct question about the outcome of that particular election:

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pennsylvania) asks Neera Tanden, citing her tweets about Russian meddling, if she thinks Trump was legitimately elected. "Absolutely," she says. — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 10, 2021

Another one-eighty in progress!

She did not, in fact, believe he was legitimate before. https://t.co/xh8qS7VMwv — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 10, 2021

Apparently not.

Oh she thinks that *now* does she? https://t.co/gZbWKoKUEH — Rogue Millennielle (@RMillennielle) February 10, 2021

After 4 years of claiming Trump wasn't a legitimate president, now that he is gone they admit he was. What a joke. https://t.co/9sCTIiVXGC — David Suslenskiy (@DavidSuslensky) February 10, 2021

So she's a grifter like the rest. https://t.co/nipSk0entG — RBe (@RBPundit) February 10, 2021

@HillaryClinton hardest hit https://t.co/txpxV7w3cp — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotinaustin) February 10, 2021

Sorry, Hillary!

