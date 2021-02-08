Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper has really dialed the level of projection up to eleven with this doozy of a take about the Biden administration wanting to make sure former President Trump no longer has access to any classified information:

James Clapper: Biden curtailing Trump’s access to intel briefings makes sense because he’s “on occasion weaponized it against political opponents” pic.twitter.com/AlbvcHpVik — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 8, 2021

Yikes! The absence of self-awareness is glaring yet not surprising.

Projection and a total lack of self-awareness https://t.co/ylIPBqHDhI — Kevin Baisdon (@KevinBaisdon) February 8, 2021

But enough about Adam Schiff — Circle Back Pat (@PatMcPSU) February 8, 2021

Wow. No shame. — Silas Hunter 🙂 (@SilasHunter_) February 8, 2021

Absolutely zero shame.

Pot meet kettle — Bob H (@rjh144) February 8, 2021

Clapper's lack of irony is complimented by his chutzpah. https://t.co/CSZN2fTMFq — Ronald J Moeller (@OGA_Ron) February 8, 2021

Clapper has lost his sense of reality. https://t.co/bHqSMZIFEt — Geno Rhoads (@GenoRhoads) February 8, 2021

Which makes CNN the perfect home for him.