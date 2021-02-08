Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper has really dialed the level of projection up to eleven with this doozy of a take about the Biden administration wanting to make sure former President Trump no longer has access to any classified information:
James Clapper: Biden curtailing Trump’s access to intel briefings makes sense because he’s “on occasion weaponized it against political opponents” pic.twitter.com/AlbvcHpVik
