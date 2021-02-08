The Senate impeachment trial for former President Trump is scheduled to begin tomorrow, and super-partisan Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is promising a fair and honest proceeding:

Sen. Chuck Schumer: "All parties have agreed to a structure that will ensure a fair and honest Senate impeachment trial of the former president." https://t.co/QlQXkpwwu5 pic.twitter.com/caVjB3cjgu — The Hill (@thehill) February 8, 2021

Because the trial involves somebody who is no longer president, the Supreme Court’s Chief Justice will not be presiding, and instead the “judge” will be Sen. Pat Leahy, who, like Schumer, says everything will be fair:

When presiding over an impeachment trial, the president pro tempore takes a special oath to do impartial justice according to the Constitution & the laws. It is an oath that I take extraordinarily seriously. My comment here on presiding over Pres. Trump's impeachment trial: pic.twitter.com/Y93RedVb8w — Sen. Patrick Leahy (@SenatorLeahy) January 25, 2021

Just a week or so before Leahy made those remarks it was clear that this particular Senate “judge” has already decided on the defendant’s guilt:

I hope that Leader McConnell and Senate Republicans will stand with our constitutional republic, as did 10 Republicans in the House today. For the good of the country, he must lead his party in voting to convict Pres. Trump and to prevent him from holding future office. — Sen. Patrick Leahy (@SenatorLeahy) January 13, 2021

Nixon committed crimes nowhere near as serious as those by President Trump, and yet Nixon knew he had to resign. Trump's crimes trying to overturn our elections and openly instigating a riot causing deaths warrant his immediate resignation or removal. https://t.co/R0KPH6px7C — Sen. Patrick Leahy (@SenatorLeahy) January 12, 2021

It’s painfully clear that President Trump remains an ongoing and immediate threat to our constitutional republic. He should either immediately resign or the Vice President should invoke the 25th Amendment. Absent that, I support Congress reconvening to impeach the President. — Sen. Patrick Leahy (@SenatorLeahy) January 7, 2021

Yep, sounds like it’s going to be a super fair trial, Sen. Schumer! *Eye roll*