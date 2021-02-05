VP Kamala Harris broke a 50-50 Senate tie to take the next step towards finalizing another Covid relief bill:

And with that, President Biden pitched the $1.9 trillion (that’s $1,900,000,000,000) spending plan that he calls a Covid-19 rescue package in a way that shouldn’t put anybody at ease:

“Economists across the ocean” love the idea?

Just great.

