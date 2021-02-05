VP Kamala Harris broke a 50-50 Senate tie to take the next step towards finalizing another Covid relief bill:

The Senate approved a budget resolution that’s a key step toward fast-tracking passage of President Biden’s COVID-19 relief plan without support from Republicans. Vice President Kamala Harris was in the chair to cast the tiebreaking vote, her first. https://t.co/N5z1PoHKiH — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) February 5, 2021

And with that, President Biden pitched the $1.9 trillion (that’s $1,900,000,000,000) spending plan that he calls a Covid-19 rescue package in a way that shouldn’t put anybody at ease:

In his defense, he probably didn’t know what he was about to say pic.twitter.com/ChVOagFjb8 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 5, 2021

“Economists across the ocean” love the idea?

This is our President? OMG. Past the non-stop bumbles, we are now are now taking advice from 'economists across the ocean'? https://t.co/GnGyppBLla — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) February 5, 2021

Just great.

Yikes. — Ken Gustafson (@TexasGus) February 5, 2021

I can’t believe we haven’t been invaded by our enemies yet https://t.co/8X64dItuT5 — Chitown Mike (@ChitownMike312) February 5, 2021

This is painfully terrible to watch. https://t.co/VJt8JOzcob — American (@GreatestGen41) February 5, 2021

***

Related:

Joe Biden trips over Dem governors & a stack of EOs while lamenting grim jobs report, predicting 10-year recovery