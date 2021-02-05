VP Kamala Harris broke a 50-50 Senate tie to take the next step towards finalizing another Covid relief bill:
The Senate approved a budget resolution that’s a key step toward fast-tracking passage of President Biden’s COVID-19 relief plan without support from Republicans.
Vice President Kamala Harris was in the chair to cast the tiebreaking vote, her first. https://t.co/N5z1PoHKiH
— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) February 5, 2021
And with that, President Biden pitched the $1.9 trillion (that’s $1,900,000,000,000) spending plan that he calls a Covid-19 rescue package in a way that shouldn’t put anybody at ease:
In his defense, he probably didn’t know what he was about to say pic.twitter.com/ChVOagFjb8
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 5, 2021
“Economists across the ocean” love the idea?
This is our President? OMG.
Past the non-stop bumbles, we are now are now taking advice from 'economists across the ocean'? https://t.co/GnGyppBLla
— Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) February 5, 2021
Just great.
Yikes.
— Ken Gustafson (@TexasGus) February 5, 2021
I can’t believe we haven’t been invaded by our enemies yet https://t.co/8X64dItuT5
— Chitown Mike (@ChitownMike312) February 5, 2021
This is painfully terrible to watch. https://t.co/VJt8JOzcob
— American (@GreatestGen41) February 5, 2021
"Non-partisan Brookings Institution" 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂 https://t.co/njP3pfRWKf
— E.C.Everett (@ECEverett1) February 5, 2021
— albert (@bertall88) February 5, 2021
***
