Fox News’ Tucker Carlson reported Thursday night he’s seen evidence that one of the largest banks in the U.S. shared customer transaction data with the government to help track down those who were at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. Carlson reported that there’s already been one person investigated and cleared:

Tucker Carlson reveals that Bank of America was flagging the purchasing history of its customers and sending it to the federal government in order to find out if they were involved in the Capitol riot. The feds later interrogated a customer who was cleared of wrongdoing. pic.twitter.com/QtwNv8EaWQ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 5, 2021

.@TuckerCarlson says he has evidence that Bank of America is sharing "transaction records" with the federal government in an attempt to find Capitol rioters, including ANY purchases made with a debit or credit card in DC. pic.twitter.com/o3aeB8ydU3 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 5, 2021

Things just seem to keep getting more “Orwell” by the minute these days.

We’ll wait and see if Bank of America responds to Carlson’s report.