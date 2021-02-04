Former President Trump had been a longtime member of the Screen Actor’s Guild union, but recently they’ve been threatening to revoke his membership. Trump has beaten them to it, and sent along a letter to inform them:

Trump has written to SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris (yes, that Gabrielle Carteris) to preemptively resign from the union. SAG-AFTRA represents actors, announcers, journalists, etc. He's now avoided having his membership revoked.

The SAG’s response:

Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists Statement on Donald J. Trump's Resignation from the Union "Thank you."

