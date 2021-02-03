North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is a Republican who has been consistently outspoken against arbitrary and hypocritical Covid-19 edicts from government officials. Here are just a few examples:

So no one was discouraged from rioting, but everyone is being discouraged from gathering at Thanksgiving? — Mark Robinson (@markrobinsonNC) November 12, 2020

The Constitution restricts THE GOVERNMENT from illegally quartering soldiers in my house. It doesn’t say a thing about how many guests I can have over for Thanksgiving. — Mark Robinson (@markrobinsonNC) November 21, 2020

Why should the citizens of this Constitutional Republic feel compelled to follow the “orders” of elected officials when those same elected officials REFUSE to follow the CONSTITUTION? — Mark Robinson (@markrobinsonNC) December 15, 2020

Elected officials who find a way around the Constitution shouldn’t be surprised by citizens who find a way around their unconstitutional “orders.” — Mark Robinson (@markrobinsonNC) December 16, 2020

Lt. Gov. Robinson is also a member of the state board of education, and he’s been among those expressing opposition to efforts to inject a leftist agenda into social studies and history curriculum:

But Robinson, the first Black person to serve as Lt. Governor in the state of North Carolina, and also sits on the state board disagrees. He believes the words could make students develop anti-American feelings. “To call our system of government racist, that is an untruth as far as I’m concerned. I truly believe that is an untruth as far as history is concerned and it does a disservice to our students. It puts the idea in the mind of our children that they live in a nation that has promoted racism,” Robinson said on Thursday.

And what did that opposition lead to? North Carolina’s first black lieutenant governor was among those depicted this way in a cartoon published by a media outlet:

Today WRAL released this cartoon depicting our Lt. Governor, Mark Robinson as a Klansman because he won’t bow to the leftist anti-American agenda they are pushing in our schools! pic.twitter.com/RhJ8SiIuI6 — Tracy Philbeck (@tracyphilbeck) February 3, 2021

Robinson’s response was a lesson for other Republicans in how to fire back at that kind of unhinged attack:

Newspaper cartoon depicts @MarkRobinsonNC, the first black Lt. Governor of NC, as a klan member. See his response below. Every member of the @GOP should watch this and learn. pic.twitter.com/uOckdDNAw9 — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) February 3, 2021

Incredible:

“It’s something we cannot stand for, folks,” Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a Republican and the first black lieutenant governor in the history of the Tar Heel state, said in a press conference Tuesday. “On the second day of Black History Month, the first black lieutenant governor of North Carolina has been portrayed as [racist],” Robinson added. “That you would portray a black man, just because he’s in the GOP, as a Klansman …. the hypocrisy is mind-numbing, folks.” The cartoon, posted online by WRAL-TV, shows an elephant, the symbol of the Republican Party, wearing a Klan robe and posing as a member of the school board, which Robinson is a part of.

And that kind of attack will be considered acceptable because Robinson is a member of the “wrong” political party.

