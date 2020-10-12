Today the Senate Judiciary Committee had opening statements from senators and the SCOTUS nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett. You might have seen some or all of it on any of a number of media outlets, except perhaps CNN. Jeff Greenfield wanted to know why CNN didn’t find today’s hearing to be a high priority:

CNN is not carrying the Barrett hearings…have they said why not? — Jeff Greenfield (@greenfield64) October 12, 2020

Judiciary Committee member, Sen. Ted Cruz, was happy to provide a possibility:

Presumably, they’re worried voters will be impressed by Judge Barrett. https://t.co/aXDm93qnJt — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 12, 2020

That’s the most likely explanation.

@CNN is not news – they are just an arm of the @DNC – what a shame! — BayouCityMama (@PamelaKGilliam8) October 12, 2020

They don’t call ’em DNCNN for nothing!