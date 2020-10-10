C-SPAN’s Steve Scully was scheduled to moderate the second presidential debate (which has now been canceled because Biden wanted it to be virtual and Trump wanted to do it in person), and things got awkward after he was spotted apparently conspiring with Anthony Scaramucci about debate topics. Scully claimed that he’d been hacked, which the Commission on Presidential Debates and C-SPAN said would be investigated. Scully has now locked his Twitter account so it’s only visible to anybody he follows.

There seems to be a trend developing:

Kristen Welker of NBC News is scheduled to moderate the third presidential debate at the end of the month, which as of now is still on. People have noticed that Welker’s Twitter account has disappeared — for now anyway:

Maybe yet another journalist moderator didn’t want people combing through previous comments and questioning their objectivity.

