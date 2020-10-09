Nancy Pelosi and the congressional Democrats come up with a new “scandal” against Trump almost daily and have been doing so for nearly four years. The New York Post has encapsulated Pelosi’s anti-Trump obsessions in grand fashion with today’s cover:

They said a lot with just one cover.

Which makes Pelosi questioning Trump’s mental fitness all the more ironic.

